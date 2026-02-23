32,292 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,314,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,475,000 after purchasing an additional 686,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Powell Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,080,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $546.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $612.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 14,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.92, for a total transaction of $8,960,318.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 652,069 shares in the company, valued at $391,841,303.48. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ping Ni sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,681 shares of company stock worth $16,331,445. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

