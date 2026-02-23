17,498 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of BABA stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.