17,498 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.