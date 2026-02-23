1,579,831 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,579,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,317,000. Churchill Capital Corp X accounts for about 2.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth $129,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,797,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,290,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Capital Corp X currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of CCCX opened at $13.66 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50.

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

