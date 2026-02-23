149,803 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

