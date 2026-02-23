135,182 Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. $ASMB Purchased by Patient Square Capital LP

Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Assembly Biosciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Patient Square Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 10.7%

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.13. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

