100,000 Shares in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Acquired by Patient Square Capital LP

Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Celcuity accounts for about 1.3% of Patient Square Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELC. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 51.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $317,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,464.40. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Celcuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.36.

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.