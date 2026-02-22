Zeno Equity Partners LLP Has $17.34 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 8.1% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 124,274 shares of company stock worth $27,153,612 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

