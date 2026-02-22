Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,057,000 after buying an additional 16,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,526,000 after purchasing an additional 585,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,526,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.52.

NYSE RACE opened at $366.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Positive Sentiment: Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex‑div Apr 21), a double‑digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income‑oriented investors and signals management confidence. Board Proposes Higher Dividend

Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex‑div Apr 21), a double‑digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income‑oriented investors and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Pre‑season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on‑track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Leclerc Leads Bahrain Test

Pre‑season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on‑track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Ferrari Debuts Trick Rear Wing

Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near‑term investor confidence. Evercore ISI Bullish on Ferrari

Sell‑side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20‑F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. 2025 Annual Report Filed

Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20‑F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. No Temp Race Engineer for Hamilton

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: RACE trades at a premium (P/E ~36) and remains below its 200‑day moving average (~$409), which may limit upside until fundamentals or momentum improve.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

