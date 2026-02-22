Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

