Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $436,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 100.7% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.67%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $14,771,523 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

