Waters Corporation $WAT Stock Position Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23,712.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 265,105 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $79,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 115.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $363.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.68.

NYSE WAT opened at $333.41 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

