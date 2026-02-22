Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

