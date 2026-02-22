Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.1250.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Shares of VOR stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.
Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.
The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
