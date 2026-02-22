Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 548,747 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $51,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3,541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.