Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,241 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,628,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after buying an additional 1,411,767 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after buying an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

