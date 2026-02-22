Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,572 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Premier Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.