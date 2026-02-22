Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,326 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TLH opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

