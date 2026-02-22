Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 242,154 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,154 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.