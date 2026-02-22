Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3,446.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,226 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

