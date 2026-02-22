Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $83.1970, with a volume of 7487031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,495,000.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

