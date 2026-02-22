Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.4% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Charis Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,732 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,238 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

