Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Reduced by Galilei Investment Office LLP

Galilei Investment Office LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.4% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.98.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Large recent inflows into VOO — TipRanks reports a 5-day net inflow of about $4.11 billion into the ETF, supporting upward price pressure as new money buys broad S&P exposure and top-cap names within the index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Amid AI Leaders
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term performance story driving investor interest — Motley Fool pieces highlighting what a $5,000 investment in VOO 15 years ago would look like can encourage buy-and-hold flows from retail investors and financial advisers. If You’d Invested $5,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 15 Years Ago, Here’s What You’d Have Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing market chop and positive futures — market commentary (FXEmpire, Benzinga) shows U.S. indices trading mixed-to-firmer ahead of macro prints, which supports S&P liquidity but adds short-term volatility risk. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF selection debate may divert flows — coverage comparing Vanguard’s Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) and VOO highlights that some investors may prefer concentrated mega-cap/tech exposure over the broad S&P, which could redirect a portion of flows depending on performance. Which Is the Better Vanguard ETF to Buy? MGK vs. VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: S&P profit concentration is a backdrop — reporting that a handful of companies account for a large share of S&P profits underscores index concentration risk: it can boost VOO when leaders rally but raise volatility if those names falter. 10 Companies Churn Out A Whopping Third Of The S&P 500’s Profit
- Negative Sentiment: Rising appetite for concentrated growth (VOOG/MGK) could pressure VOO if investors chase higher-risk, higher-reward AI/mega-cap exposures — separate coverage of VOOG’s run and concentration in NVIDIA highlights that some money may rotate away from broad-market ETFs into growth-specific funds. VOOG Ripped 400% Higher In Stunning Run, But 2026 Is Testing Its Limits
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
