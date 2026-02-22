Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Reduced by Galilei Investment Office LLP

Galilei Investment Office LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.4% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

