Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 26,328 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $580,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,411,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $730,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $397.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.13 and its 200-day moving average is $488.05.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.95.

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

