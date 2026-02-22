Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 58,300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,071,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $1,048,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,400,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,961,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 492,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,898,000 after buying an additional 187,262 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 146,302 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $1,606,015.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,960,809.76. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $121,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,750.68. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $210.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.