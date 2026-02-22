Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 25,172 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Penumbra worth $971,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 53.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.26 and a twelve month high of $362.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair downgraded Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $58,151.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,027.20. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total transaction of $57,793.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,672 shares of company stock worth $7,836,079. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.