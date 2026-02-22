Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 241,195 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,058,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 241,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $1,161,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Featured Articles

