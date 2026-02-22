Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 152,665 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,905,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Aramark worth $956,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $135,218,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $64,902,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $52,142,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $51,865,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.