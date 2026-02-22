Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 115,348 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $1,210,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,780.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

