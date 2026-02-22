Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $1,036,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $127,287,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $75,901,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $51,789,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,974,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,442,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MLI. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $139.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,395.44. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $1,103,729. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.