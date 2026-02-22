Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,344,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,168,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ferrovial by 9,326.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FER opened at $72.76 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $74.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 target price (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

