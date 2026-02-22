Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1 Billion Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,639,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 335,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,003,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $509,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,864.74. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $415,298.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,321,978.59. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,969. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

