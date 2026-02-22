Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stake in Fortis $FTS

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,593,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 568,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,196,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 565,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,064,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 43,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Fortis has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.