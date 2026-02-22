Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,185,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Moderna worth $1,063,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $415,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 732.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: FDA will review Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application after an initial refusal-to-file, with regulators now targeting a decision by Aug. 5, 2026 — a reversal that boosts the commercial outlook for a new recurring vaccine market and spurred an earlier jump in the stock. Moderna Stock Jumps After FDA Reverses Course on Flu Shot
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analyst flagged upside for MRNA, an institutional vote of confidence that can support sentiment and buying interest. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Moderna will present at TD Cowen and Barclays healthcare conferences in March — routine investor access that may provide more management detail but is unlikely by itself to move the stock dramatically. Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in March 2026
- Negative Sentiment: BioNTech sued Moderna in Delaware federal court alleging Moderna’s mNexspike infringes a patent tied to BioNTech/Pfizer’s Comirnaty—new litigation increases legal risk, potential damages or injunctions, and heightens competitive/legal uncertainty for Moderna’s COVID-19/respiratory vaccine portfolio. BioNTech sues Moderna for patent infringement over COVID-19 shots
- Negative Sentiment: A court recently rejected two of Moderna’s defenses in its patent dispute with Arbutus, representing another legal setback that could increase exposure and costs from long-running mRNA technology litigation. Court Rejects Two Moderna Defenses in mRNA Vaccine Patent Row With Arbutus
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.47.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 145.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.
Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.
