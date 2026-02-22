Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $991,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 51.59%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.