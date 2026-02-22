Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,481,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,078,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 668,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $83.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 62,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $5,208,878.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,441.44. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $2,262,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,348.70. This trade represents a 43.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $38,987,621. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.
Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.