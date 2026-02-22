Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,481,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,078,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 668,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $83.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 62,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $5,208,878.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,441.44. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $2,262,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,348.70. This trade represents a 43.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $38,987,621. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.