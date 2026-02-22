Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,704,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Core & Main worth $953,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 89.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 0.6%

CNM stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.