V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $70.6810, with a volume of 63536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get V2X alerts:

View Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Stock Down 3.3%

Insider Activity at V2X

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80.

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,477,555.05. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 79.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in V2X by 207.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.