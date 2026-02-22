UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $236.05 and last traded at $237.3920. Approximately 84,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 167,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.