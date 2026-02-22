Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $13.50 Million Investment in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR $ZEPP

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000. Zepp Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 2.03% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEPP. Fundamental Research set a $64.37 price target on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zepp Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

