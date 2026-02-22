Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,130,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,126,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 6.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,291,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,503,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,866.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 473,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $154.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

