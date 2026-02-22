Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 9,300 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Acuity makes up approximately 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.25% of Acuity worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 122.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total value of $1,538,110.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,557.29. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price objective on Acuity in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $311.17 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $380.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.64 and a 200 day moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.24. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

