Triodos Investment Management BV Has $56.17 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $56,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 81.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $329,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.84.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.