Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

