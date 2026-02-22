Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ResMed by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $258.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.99. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $502,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,102.63. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $1,366,435.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at $127,642,532.94. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,137 shares of company stock worth $4,658,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

