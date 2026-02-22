Tredje AP fonden Acquires 4,944 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3%

PWR stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.03. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $565.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16 (above estimates), with year-end total backlog near $44B, strengthening revenue visibility. Read More.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

