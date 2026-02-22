Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 4.3% increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $52.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

