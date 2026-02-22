Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TKR opened at $108.12 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Timken by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timken by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,256,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Timken by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.