The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

