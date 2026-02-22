The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out special programming tied to America’s 250th anniversary, a parks & events driver that can boost attendance, F&B and merchandising across its domestic properties. Disney Announces Festivities for America’s 250th Anniversary
- Positive Sentiment: Disney lowered the down payment required for Florida resident annual passes, a tactical pricing move intended to increase pass sales and near-term cash flow from local demand. That could support park attendance and recurring revenue. Disney lowers annual pass down payment for Florida residents
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggests Disney’s strategy may reshape the streaming landscape long-term, which could strengthen its competitive position if executions (content, bundling, distribution deals) pay off. Investors should watch streaming metrics and any strategic moves tied to competitors. Disney is about to fundamentally change
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider-trade summaries flagged recent notable transactions that include Disney; such filings merit monitoring but aren’t a direct signal of near-term company performance. Insider trades: Microsoft, Walt Disney among notable names this week
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A headlines (Warner/Paramount/Skydance) remain relevant; consolidation among rivals can change competitive dynamics but timing and buyers are uncertain. Warner Bros Rejects Paramount’s Latest Bid
- Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on DIS despite the Q1 beat, signaling analyst caution about valuation or growth assumptions; analyst downgrades can pressure the stock until guidance/metrics reassert momentum. Rosenblatt Cuts The Walt Disney Company (DIS) PT Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: A cluster of park/PR stories — complaints about rising costs at Disney World, reports of guest damage forcing repairs, and the pause of an organized “Gay Days” event — create short-term reputation and guest-experience headwinds that could dampen discretionary demand if they escalate. 3 Reasons Disney World Has Become Unaffordable for the Middle Class Disney World may undergo major repairs Disney ‘Gay Days’ paused
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walt Disney Stock Performance
DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
