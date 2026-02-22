The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

