The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Middleby by 344.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 271.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,452.92. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.