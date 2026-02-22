Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.3750 and last traded at $0.3750. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3452.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) is one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated beverage producers, headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its product lineup includes beer, spirits, ready-to-drink teas, drinking water, fruit juices and energy drinks, serving both domestic and international markets.

On the alcoholic side, Thai Beverage’s flagship brands include Chang beer and a range of spirits such as Mekhong and SangSom.

